Jeannette Q. Williams
Corpus Christi - Jeannette Q. Williams of Corpus Christi, TX, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 20, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 95 years old.
Jeannette was born in Paris, France and grew up in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a small town outside of Paris. She moved to the United States in 1956 and received her citizenship in 1959. She settled in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1962.
She met Johnny Williams, the love of her life, while working as a hostess at the Driscoll Hotel in 1965. They fell in love and married on April 09, 1995.
Jeannette was a very classy and elegant lady. She loved her dogs! They were her life, her children! She enjoyed travelling, being outdoors in the sunshine at the beach or working in her garden. She will be greatly missed by everyone who had the pleasure to know her.
She is survived by great-nephew, Alain Havage of Geneva, Switzerland; niece, Dominique Bellaiche of Paris, France; several grand-nieces and nephews and her 2 dogs, Goldie and Rachelle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Williams; parents, Auguste Queffelec and Jeanne Muteau; her brother, Paul and sister, Denise.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Inurnment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. Following her wishes, she will be placed alongside her husband, Johnny. Due to COVID 19 regulations those who wish to attend are required to wear a mask. If you cannot attend a livestream of the service will be available on Jeanette's tribute page at: www.seasidefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the South Shore Christian Church.