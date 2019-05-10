Jeffery Brandon Beardsley



Corpus Christi - Jeffery Brandon Beardsley, age 44, went home to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ when he passed away May 7, 2019, after fighting a tough battle against acute myeloid leukemia. He was born June 22, 1974 in Corpus Christi where he grew up. He graduated from Mary Carroll High School in 1992 and attended both Del Mar College and Texas A&M College Station. He worked for OneMain Financial for the last 21 years. Brandon was a master craftsman who made beautiful furniture. When his oldest child was four years old, he started coaching soccer. Besides coaching all three of his boys, he coached four of his nephews and a niece and many, many other children for the past twelve years. He became a trainer, referee, and eventually the president of Padre Soccer Club. Although, he loved soccer, his greatest joy in life was his family.



Brandon is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Doralee Wood, his paternal grandparents, Russell and Doris Beardsley, his aunt Nikki McCluney, and his uncle Mike Wood. He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 24 years, Misty; their three sons, Cade, Trent, and Gunner; his parents Jeff and Donna Beardsley, and his sister Courtney Pachuta (Bryan).



A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will be at noon on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel with a short graveside service immediately after at Seaside Memorial Park.



Pallbearers will be his brothers-in-law Jim Aschmutat, Bill Middleton, Matt Trlica, Nathan and Ryan Owen, and Bryan Pachuta. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary