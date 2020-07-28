Jeffery M. Brewer



On Thursday, July 16, 2020, Jeffery M. Brewer, father of four children, passed away at the age of 63. Jeff was born to Jack and Ruth Brewer in Vallejo, Ca and raised in Sonoma, Ca, where he attended Sonoma Valley High before joining the U.S. Marine Corps. Jeff had a passion for mechanics and photography. After moving to Port Aransas, Tx Jeff combined his passion for photography with his love of the outdoors to capture the beauty of the South Texas beaches. Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Jack; his mother, Ruth; and his brother, John N. Brewer. He is survived by his three daughters, Bobbi, Gin, and Sarah; his son Christopher; his brothers, Greg and Mike; his sister, Allison; his 8 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.



A funeral service was held at State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Tx on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Any donations should be sent to your local Veteran's center, as Jeff was both a Veteran and long time volunteer with the VA. His children are setting up a GoFundMe as well to aid in handling his last business. Jeff, his art and volunteerism, will be greatly missed









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store