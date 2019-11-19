|
Jeffery Mullenax
Aransas Pass - Jeffery Philip Mullenax passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on November 17, 2019. He was 69 years old. Jeffery was born on November 4, 1950.
Jeffery was very involved in many different things throughout his life; he was an active member of the St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, a third degree Knights of Columbus Council #11420 Electrical/IBEW/Local Union 278 out of Corpus Christi, Texas, he retired from Valero Refinery after thirty years where he was fondly known as "The Creature", he was also an avid fisherman, devout fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Astros and he always worked in his community helping others.
Jeffery is preceded in death by his mother, Molly Mullenax; brother, Jimmy Mullenax; and Sister in Law, Kay Mullenax.
Left to cherish his wonderful memory is his wife of 31 years, Shirley Jo Mullenax of Aransas Pass, Texas; daughter, Janean Noah (George) of San Antonio, Texas; brothers, Joe Mullenax (Carolyn) of Houston, Texas and Johnny Mullenax of Aransas Pass, Texas; sister, Joy Lowery (Jimmy) of North Carolina; sister in law, Cathy Mullenax of Aransas Pass, Texas; five grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and a world of friends.
A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019 from 9:00am to 8:00pm and a Holy Rosary will be recited at 7:00pm at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Aransas Pass, Texas. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00pm at St Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Aransas Pass, Texas. Burial will be private.
