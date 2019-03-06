|
Jeffrey Allen Huehlefeld
Corpus Christi, TX
Jeffrey Allen Huehlefeld was born December 1, 1959 and passed away Sunday March 3, 2019. He passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family. Jeff's passing was exactly 42 years to the day that his beloved father died. He is preceded in death by his parents, Boniface Huehlefeld and Tommie Jo (Jody) Huehlefeld, and his sister, Karen Huehlefeld Shearer.
He is survived by his two proudest accomplishments, his sons, Austin Joseph Huehlefeld and Thomas Duncan Huehlefeld. He is survived by his siblings Roger Huehlefeld (Leslie), Debbie Huehlefeld Gordon (Paul), and Denise Huehlefeld Smith. He was blessed with a large extended family and loved all his nieces and nephews dearly. He had a special bond with his niece Katie Shearer.
Jeff was a mechanical genius who could fix anything. He holds U.S. patents on industrial lighting. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. Jeff found his greatest peace and joy while in nature, whether that was on the water or in the country. He was also an excellent pool player. Jeff spent his life loving God and helping others who needed help or support.
The family would like to thank the staff of Bay Area Hospital and Christus Spohn Hospice. They wish to give special thank you to Candy Prezas for all her help. The family would also like to extend a thank you to all of Jeff's dear friends and colleagues who traveled far and wide to visit with him.
Jeff will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A rosary and memorial service will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10 am at Guardian Funeral home with Deacon Stephen Nolte officiating.
May he rest in peace.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 6, 2019