Jenaro Perez
1931 - 2020
Jenaro Perez

Corpus Christi - Jenaro Perez, age 89, passed away on November 8, 2020. He was born on September 20, 1931 to Remijio Perez and Cruz Vasquez in Corpus Christi, Texas.

He retired from the City of Corpus Christi after being a Foreman for over 25 years.

His parents, Remijio and Cruz Perez; his wife, Audelia Perez; his son, Ricardo Perez; his daughters, Cruz Perez, Maria G. Perez; and brother, David Perez, precede him in death.

Jenaro's two sons, Geraro (Cynthia) Perez, Antonio Perez; and daughter, Diana (Richard) Sanchez; six grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; and sister, Alberta Perez survive him.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 9:00a.m.at Funeraria Del Angel, 549 Cheyenne St, Corpus Christi, Texas 78405 followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00a.m. Interment will follow at Rose Mill Memorial Park, 2731 Comanche St. Corpus Christi, TX 78408.

Face Mask is required due to Co-Vid.

To Offer condolences please visit www.funerariadelagelcheyenne.com or our Facebook page, Funeraria Del Angel Cheyenne.

.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
09:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel
NOV
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Funeraria del Angel
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria del Angel
549 Cheyenne
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
3618823000
