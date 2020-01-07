|
Jennifer Ann Munoz
Corpus Christi - Jennifer Ann Munoz, 38 of Corpus Christi, TX passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020, surrounded by her family and loved ones. Jennifer was born on November 21, 1981 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Linda Perez. She married her husband Mark Munoz of 10 years on April 20, 2009.
Jennifer graduated from Falfurrias High School in the year 2000. After receiving her high school diploma, she went on to continue her education and received her license in cosmetology. She then pursued her real passion as an eyebrow specialist becoming a talented and amazing brow artist.
Jennifer was a dedicated wife and mother, first and foremost, who treasured and embraced every minute with her husband and their children. She was a devoted Catholic, as well as a dedicated parishioner to her beloved St. Patrick's Church where she served on several committees and taught catechism. Jennifer always held on to her faith and praised the Lord regardless of what troubles or battles she was facing. She had an amazing ability to reach people in a positive way, always making everyone around her smile. No matter the circumstances, she was always thoughtful of others. Her personality was fierce, she was one-of-a-kind. Jennifer made friends everywhere she went and everyone loved her. To know her was to love her. Jennifer will be dearly missed by all who knew her and will be forever in our hearts.
Jennifer will be reunited in Heaven with her daughter Madilyn Munoz and Stepdaughter DeAndra Munoz.
Left to cherish her memories is her loving husband, Mark along with their dear children Mia Munoz (14), Mikaylee Munoz (3) and Mark Munoz Jr (2). She is survived by her mother, Linda Perez along with her siblings Margaret Annie Ortiz, Ciarra Gonzalez.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, January 9, 2020. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Seaside Memorial Park and Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020