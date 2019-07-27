Services
Jennifer Lee Escamilla-DeLeon


1972 - 2019
Jennifer Lee Escamilla-DeLeon Obituary
Jennifer Lee Escamilla-DeLeon

Sinton - Jennifer Lee Escamilla-DeLeon passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, with her loving family at her side. She was 47.

Jennifer was born in Sinton, Texas on July 19, 1972 to Isidro "Sid" and Irma (Jardon) Escamilla. She was a creative homemaker, a loving wife, mother and devoted grandmother. Her love for cooking and artistic design were a few of the passions she pursued. Her beautiful smile and giving nature will be missed. "Love you more" our sweet girl Jennifer.

Preceding in death is her mother: Irma Jardon Escamilla.

Survivors include her husband: Sergio DeLeon of Sinton, Texas; daughters: Alyssa DeLeon (Cody Brooks) of Corpus Christi, Texas and Devon DeLeon (Chris Clarich) of Sinton, Texas ; father: Isidro Escamilla of Sinton, Texas; grandchildren: Fallon Brooks; Layla Brooks and Caelyn Clarich; brother: Joseph Isidro Escamilla (Alexandra) of Calallen, Texas; sister: Liza Escamilla (James Garcia) of Sinton, Texas; father-in-law: Henry DeLeon of Sinton, Texas; and cousin: Martin Martinez (Jessica Brown) of Sinton, Texas.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019, 1:00 PM at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel, Sinton.

Guestbook available online at www.resthavenfunerals.com

Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 27, 2019
