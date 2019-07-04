Services
KINGSVILLE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME - KINGSVILLE
2303 GENERAL CAVAZOS BLVD
Kingsville, TX 78363
(361) 592-5634
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
KINGSVILLE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME - KINGSVILLE
2303 GENERAL CAVAZOS BLVD
Kingsville, TX 78363
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
KINGSVILLE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME - KINGSVILLE
2303 GENERAL CAVAZOS BLVD
Kingsville, TX 78363
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Vattman (Our Lady of Consolation Church)
Jennifer Maire Ramirez


1974 - 2019
Jennifer Maire Ramirez Obituary
Jennifer Maire Ramirez

Rivera - Jennifer Marie Ramirez, 44, of Rivera, Texas died on June 30, 2019. She was born on July 3, 1974 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Rose Noyola & Reynaldo Ramirez. Miss Ramirez worked NAS Kingsville. She was loving and devoted mother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be dearly missed by all. She was preceded in death by Paternal grandparents, Maternal grandparents and stepfather A.L. Noyola.

She is survived by son Gilley Aguilar, father Reynaldo Ramirez, mother Rose Noyola, sisters Veronica Ramirez, Melanie Noyola, Brother T.J. Noyola. Numerous nephews.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M.- 9:00 P.M. on July 5, 2019 at Kingsville Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, with a rosary at 7:00 P.M. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 A.M. on July 6, 2019 at Vattman (Our Lady of Consolation Church). Interment Rivera Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 4, 2019
