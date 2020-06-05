Jeremy Patrick "Pat" Gallagher
Corpus Christi - Jeremy Patrick "Pat" Gallagher, 67, a retired Bay Services pipefitter and resident of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. Prior to working for Bay at Valero Refinery, Pat had retired from ASARCO Smelter Corpus Christi. Pat was born January 15, 1953 in Uvalde, Texas to Owen O. and Yvonne Kribbs Gallagher.
Pat attended Saint John Nepomucene Parochial School in Robstown and Calallen Elementary School. He was a graduate of Calallen High School, class of 1971.
Pat loved to hunt and loved being on the lease near Goliad, TX. He loved Nature and the outdoors. Their beauty, both at peace and during storms.
He enjoyed reading, mainly history and science fiction and historical fiction. He was a great cook; kitchen, pit or campfire. He loved his firearms. He enjoyed air shows, gun shows, car shows, drag races, stock car races, music concerts: Country, Folk, Rock, Cajun and Celtic, and once in a while a movie.
Pat loved God, his Family and Friends, our Country and State! He was preceded in death by his parents, Owen and Von; sister, Rebecca. He is survived by his brothers and his sister, Michael R. Gallagher (Linda), Peter O. Gallagher (Patsy, deceased), Timothy A. Gallagher (Dinah), Melissa A. Hardin (Wes) and Mark F. Gallagher (Becky). Uncle Pat is survived by his nieces, nephews, and their children. His beloved extended families Gallagher, Allen and Kribbs.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Monday, June 8, 2020 with a rosary be recited at 7:00pm at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be at 1:30pm on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church.
Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas
In lieu of flowers please, make a donation to any charity you feel strongly for or hug a love one.
Pat's our beloved brother. We've had the honor and joy of his presence for the best part of our lives. And we'll continue to enjoy it for the remainder of ours. Thanks be to God for His wonderful Gift! God bless and protect you and your families.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.