Rockport,Texas
Jerre Howard "Papaw" Ledbetter realized his greatest ambition on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - he got to meet Jesus. Jerre was born to Howard and Clara Wilhelmi Ledbetter on February 5, 1933 in Mineral Wells, Texas. The family moved to Jacksboro, Texas, where he would meet Elizabeth Nan "Libby" Dennis in second grade, beginning one of the world's great and enduring love stories.
Jerre played quarterback for several outstanding Jacksboro Tiger football teams, and played trombone in the All-State Band. After graduating from Jacksboro High School, Jerre and Libby enrolled at Texas Tech University, and married September 27, 1950; they celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary in September, 2019. After leaving college, Jerre first worked for the Texas Highway Department and on oilfield drilling rigs. When the oil patch dried up, Jerre began a career in the hotel industry, and worked his way up from part-time bellboy to general manager of the esteemed Baker Hotel of Mineral Wells. In 1964, he came to Rockport as general manager of the Sea Gun Sports Inn. Beginning in 1967, Jerre worked as a real estate broker on Key Allegro. He formed his own sales and rental agency in 1980, and operated the agency successfully until selling it in 2001. On occasion, he quietly traveled the world with his lovely bride and children.
Jerre modeled integrity for both his family and his colleagues. He mentored many during his hotel and real estate careers, and was universally respected for his selflessness and support of the growth of others. He was honored with the distinction Realtor Emeritus by the Rockport Area Board of Realtors in July, 2014.
Jerre lived his faith daily, and served his church faithfully. He was ordained as a deacon of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Corpus Christi in 1983. He served regularly at multiple celebrations of mass weekly, he instructed numerous couples in pre-marriage counseling, and he mentored many people during their confirmation training.
Jerre was proud to be the father of his four children: Vera Elizabeth "Junie" Ledbetter Broyles (Gaston) of Austin, Margaret Sue "Parkie" Ledbetter Luce (Dayne) of Rockport, John Ledbetter (Toni) of Muncie, IN, and Annette Ledbetter of Rockport. He and Libby provided them with boundless love, countless educational opportunities, and unforgettable epic road trip vacations.
Jerre also reveled in time with his grandchildren: Julainne Scheumack Mills (Jason) of Richmond, Christopher Scheumack (Annie) of Baton Rouge, LA, Dustie Hill Lumpkin (Troy) of New Braunfels, Cody Hill (Dina) of Rockport, Zachary Luce (MariaJose) of San Antonio, Katie Whitten (Russ) of Rockport, Patrick Ledlee (Judy) of Durham, NC, Keely Ledbetter of Ypsilanti, MI, Andrew Ledbetter of Tuscon, AZ, Colin Ledbetter (Shaylie) of Muncie, IN, Becca Harris of Clyde, Trent Harris of Rockport, and Jenny Beth Harris of Ft. Worth.
Jerre is predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Nan "Libby" Dennis Ledbetter; his sister, Susie Marie Leatherwood of West Village; and his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to Harbor Hospice, Gulf Pointe Plaza, and Dr. Stan Haun for their constant dedication to Jerre's care and well-being.
The family will host a visitation at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home in Rockport from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 22, with rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. There will be a Celebration of Life at 10:00 a.m., Monday, December 23,at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by interment at 3:00 p.m., Friday December 27 at Oakwood Cemetery in Jacksboro, Texas.
