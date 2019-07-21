|
Jerrell Lynn McGregor
Corpus Christi - Jerrell Lynn McGregor, born in Corpus Christi on October 7th, 1951, went to meet his Savior on July 13th, 2019. He was a genuinely good man, a loving husband and father, a devoted son and a loyal friend to many. He never met a stranger that he didn't strike up a conversation with and remember their name. He loved to fish and teach others to fish. I believe there was Salt Water running in his veins, and, maybe a little oil, after working in the oilfield for 20 years. We loved to travel, especially to other beaches, and loved our adventures. Honesty, Integrity and loyalty were the virtues he aspired to and valued most in others. He leaves behind his wife, Gayle, of 25 years, his father Cecil McGregor, his daughter Jenee Weinheimer and husband Kip, grandchildren, Baylor and Ashlyn; his son, Jacob McGregor and fiancé Felicia Drake, his stepson, Mat Mathews and wife Jennifer and grandson, Samuel Mathews.
His family was his pride and joy and his love for the Lord was unwavering.
The Celebration of his life will be held at Island in the Son Methodist Church at 10650 Hwy 361 on Mustang Island on Saturday, July 27th at 1:00.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to Trinity Oaks at trinityoaks.org/donate, a non-profit that uses fishing, hunting and the outdoors to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Veterans, special needs children and underprivileged youth. Please donate "in memory of Jerrell".
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 21, 2019