|
|
Jerrie (Bigelow) Bauman stepped into the arms of her Lord and Savior on October 19, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Albert (Big Al) Bauman, her mother-in-law; a stepson, her parents and her sister.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Robin) McFarlin and Ben (Bobby) McFarlin; step-children, Jay Bauman (Jane Shepherd), Carol Oliver, Cathey Thomas (Henry Almaguer) and Susan (Bobby) Grobe; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
Jerrie was born on November 9, 1938 to Willie and Nettie Bigelow in Oak Grove, LA. She lived in Corpus Christi most of her adult life, working many of those years at Shell Petroleum. She was a member of Lighthouse Baptist Church for the last 15 years. Her greatest joy was her family and she will be missed by all that had the honor of meeting her.
A Memorial service will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 10:00 am with Pastor Kenny Berry officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3226 Holly Rd., Corpus Christi, TX 78415.
To offer condolences please visit
www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2019