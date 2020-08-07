Jerrold Allen Moore
Corpus Christi - Jerrold Allen Moore died July 25th, 2020 at Spohn Shoreline Hospital in Corpus Christi Texas at the age of 86. He was born in North Platte, Nebraska on 3/9/34 to Horace and Vandi Moore, and was raised in Laramie, Wyoming. He graduated high school there, where he was class valedictorian and a fine basketball player. Jerry married Sonya Bohrer in 1952 and they later welcomed three children. Bob, Melissa and Shelley. He graduated the University of Wyoming with a degree in Civil Engineering and played basketball his freshman year. He joked that his athletic claim to fame was "sitting on the bench" when the team played S.F. State and basketball great Bill Russell.
Following receipt of his Master's Degree in city planning from Georgia Tech, Jerry was hired to join the city planning department in Wichita, Kansas, where he later became assistant city planner. He then accepted a position as Director of Planning in Memphis, TN, and later was appointment Chief Administrative officer (analogous to city manager) by the mayor and council. The saddest and most difficult time during his tenure was the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr in 1968. He later worked with others to settle the sanitation workers strike. After a sabbatical in 1979, he chose not to accept the CAO position offered to him by a new administration in Memphis and took a position as Director of Regional Planning for the state of New Hampshire. Jerry loved reading, teaching, writing, and the life of the mind. After leaving New Hampshire he moved to Boston to work in publishing and editing for Houghton Mifflin Publishing Company.
After his divorce, he met Mary Bruce Woods, a social worker at Mass General Hospital. They married in 1985and moved to Corpus Christi, TX to be closer to family, and parents who lived in Fredericksburg. Mary worked at the VA outpatient clinic and Jerry continued his work in editing jobs online until the age of 80. During this time, they enjoyed many visits with his children and grandchildren, whom he dearly loved.
After retirement and moving to Portland, TX he enjoyed traveling all over the country and abroad. He and Mary took exciting trips to Spain, Greece, Barbados; and to China for a month with Mary's cousins and sisters. Her parents and grandparents were missionaries to China until WWII and the group visited the places where Mary's family had lived. Jerry was fascinated by the history.
He enjoyed sports (Patriots and Spurs), dogs (they adopted 3 rescue dogs over time), music, and volunteering. He served on the board of Literacy Council in San Patricio County, where he taught ESL to groups and individuals, as well as citizenship classes. Jerry was also on the board of the Briar Bluff Condo Association.
Thirteen months ago Jerry and Mary moved to Brookdale Trinity Towers do to his declining health. Here they found peace, safety, friendship and gorgeous sunsets from their sixteenth floor apartment balcony. A special thanks to the staff at Trinity Towers for their support and kindness.
Jerry was a quiet man with a big heart. He was admired by many over the years for his personal integrity and courage in the face of life's difficulties. He loved his wife and family unconditionally. He is dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents Vandi and Horace Moore and is survived by his loving wife Mary, children Bob (Susan Moldenauer) of Laramie, Wyoming, Melissa (Fernando Barnos) of Santa Fe, New Mexico and Shelley (Mike Zancanella) of Laramie, Wyoming. 5 grandchildren, Joshua, Eli, Savannah, Ash and Quincy and 9 great grandchildren, sister Ginny Phillips of SQUIEM, Washington and former wife Sonya Moore of Laramie.
Due to the Corona Virus Pandemic, a family gathering will be held at a later date in Fredericksburg, TX.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Smile Train or Doctors Without Borders
.