Jerry Don Norton Sr.


1945 - 2019
Jerry Don Norton, Sr.

San Angelo - Jerry Don Norton, Sr. was born September 28, 1945 in Mangum, Oklahoma and he passed away August 27, 2019 in San Angelo.

Its been a month since Jerry passed and his family will be mourning their loss forever. Many thanks to family and friends who have extended great kindness and sympathy.

In the midst of our deep grief and shock, four very important people were not included in the original obituary. This omission was totally accidental. Jerry's grandchildren, Madison Hardwick and Hayden Hardwick, along with their parents, Heath and Mandy Hardwick, have always been loved and will continue to a part of the family.

We all need each other's love and support to come through this sorrow and to reach some sort of closure. Love is always stronger than grief.
