Corpus Christi - With great sadness, we announce the death of Jerry Edward Fischer of Corpus Christi. His Lord and Savior called him home on October 20, 2020 at the age of 92. He was surrounded by his family he so dearly loved. Jerry will be forever remembered for his laughter and great sense of humor, his generous heart, endless patience, and most of all, his unconditional love.
Born in Amarillo, Texas in 1928, Jerry was the devoted son of Pearl and L.M. "Judge" Fischer. He moved with his family to Corpus Christi in 1940, where he attended public schools and San Marcus Baptist Academy, before graduating from Corpus Christi High School in 1946. He continued playing trombone in the Army Band after joining the Army Reserve and entering Del Mar College. When the Korean con?ict began, he wanted to serve his country and enlisted in the United States Navy. After serving four years and receiving an honorable discharge, Jerry enrolled at The University of Texas at Austin, pledged Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Government, with a minor in Economics. Wanting to further his education, Jerry attended UT Law School where he received his Juris Doctorate degree. He was active in the UT Athletic program and a lifelong Texas Exes member.
Following graduation, Jerry returned to Corpus Christi to practice law with his father. Jerry was an entrepreneur, and in addition to practicing oil and gas law, he formed multiple entities in the industry, including oil and gas exploration, operations, measurement and trucking for over ?fty years. He was a Wordsmith, poet, and involved in agriculture, real estate, banking, of?ce equipment, and a private foundation. He was also an active member and volunteer in various community organizations. In l987 Jerry accepted another opportunity to serve his country, when the Commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service asked him to serve on the Commissioner's Advisory Council.
Jerry was active in his children's education and activities. He served as chairman of the St. James School Board, as well as coaching the basketball team. Generous with his time and talents, Jerry devoted countless hours to serving God as a longstanding member of Church of the Good Shepherd, where he served in many capacities, including teaching and mentoring. One of the highlights of his service was his "signature" con?rmation classes. Jerry wanted to make sure his students knew the God he knew, and made it his objective to devote his heart and time to each and every student, taking great care to ensure no child fell away or was ignored. Jerry was a master at making con?rmation class fun, as he encouraged each student to enthusiastically participate in a welcoming environment. He intentionally and deliberately aimed to shape each child's spiritual walk with the Lord. Jerry left a long legacy of love.
In addition to his church, Jerry was committed to serving the Diocese of West Texas. For over forty years, he actively participated in the Diocesan Annual Council, and was also involved in the Cursillo Movement (No. 65) as a leader, team member, and Chairman of the Secretariat. From 1996, Jerry always looked forward to his weekly Reunion Group meetings. From this involvement, Jerry was called to be a missionary to Russia and a water well ministry in Honduras.
For many years, he envisioned a family camp and conference center on Mustang Island. With his own resources, other generous donations, and the help of the Bishop and Diocese, Jerry's dream became a reality, which is today known as the Mustang Island Conference Center.
For those who knew him, a game of chance was part of Jerry's DNA. Other favorite pastimes were eating ice cream —any time, any place—and traveling with family and friends; outings to the beach for sunrise breakfasts or evening sunsets, as well as sailing, photography, golf and UT football. Jerry's godchild describes him best: "You don't watch a Peter Sellers movie with Jerry — you watch Jerry watching the movie!"
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Pearl and L.M. Fischer, and his sister, Betty Fischer Harris. He is survived by his devoted wife of 58 years, Alice Ann Peters Fischer, and their three children and their families: daughter, Laura and Taylor Smith, grandchildren Lauren Smith and Daniel Yakobchuk, Forrest Smith, and Addison Smith; son Mark Fischer, grandchildren Jakoby, Logan, and Ryan Fischer; son Bill and Zoraya Fischer, grandchildren Santiago and Abraham Reyes; and by numerous nieces, nephews, and other family members.
The family expresses sincere gratitude to all the health providers who cared for and assisted Jerry, especially Ester Reyes and Maria Esther Benitez.
Jerry Fischer. A faithful, loving, caring, gentleman, has left a permanent mark etched in all our hearts. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Jerry and Alice Ann created many gatherings, celebrations, and happy memories with family and friends. His was a life well lived, and he was well loved!
A memorial service to celebrate Jerry's life will be held on Saturday, November 7, at 2:00 p.m., at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 700 South Upper Broadway, Corpus Christi, Texas. Face masks will be required and social distancing observed. A video of the service will be live-streamed on the Church's Facebook page, and available after the service on the Church website for those unable to attend (www.facebook.com/cotgs
In lieu of ?owers, donations may be made in memory of Jerry E. Fischer to the Mustang Island Conference Center. Please make your check payable to The Church of the Good Shepard and specify "Mustang Island Conference Center/Jerry Fischer" in the check memo and mail your donation to: Church of the Good Shepard, 700 South Upper Broadway, Corpus Christi, TX 78401.