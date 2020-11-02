Jerry John RegmundCorpus Christi - 1948 - 2020His life was a miracle. Beloved brother, uncle, and SSLC resident, he is now reunited with those who loved him dearly, parents Jerry and Josephine Regmund. We welcome everyone to the viewing and visitation from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, November 6 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave.Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, November 7 at Seaside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please forward any donations to Corpus Christi State Living Center at 902 Airport Rd in honor of him.