Jerry L. Smith
Corpus Christi - Jerry Lynn Smith passed away after a brief illness on April 10, 2019. He was born in Corpus Christi, TX, September 24, 1947, and attended school in Corpus Christi, graduating from W. B. Ray High School in 1966. He attended Del Mar College and Stephen F. Austin University. Jerry was a member of Kings Crossing Church of Christ. Jerry enlisted in the military and served in the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam in the Da Nang area from 1968 - 1969, being awarded the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. Jerry worked as a plasterer for most of his life, earning journeyman status; and he owned and operated J. Smith Plastering Co. for many of those years until his retirement. He was a member of American General Contractors. Jerry loved living on the coast in Corpus Christi, especially since he could fish--though he would fish anywhere he could find the opportunity. Jerry was an avid fisherman and adept in all aspects of fishing, teaching many his skills as a fisherman and also beautifully wrapping fishing rodsJerry was preceded in death by his loving wife of 43 years, Lu Moore Smith, and by his parents, Manley and Alta Smith, and his brother-in-law, Kenneth Sparks. He is survived by his daughter, Amy Brandt, and her husband, Nolan "Buddy", of Georgetown, TX, his son, Mitchell Smith, and his wife Candace, of Midland, TX, his sister, Kay Sparks of Lubbock, TX, his three grandchildren, Bailey and Peyton Brandt of Georgetown, TX, and Conagher Smith of Midland, TX, his nephews, Darrell and Michael Sparks and their families of Lubbock, TX, and many other friends and family members.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Kings Crossing Church of Christ. The family will hold a service at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery later in June.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 13, 2019