Jerry Lee Schuetz, Sr.
Falfurrias - Jerry Lee Schuetz Sr. was born in Falfurrias, Texas on January 22, 1927. He entered heaven on October 05, 2019.
Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Funeraria Del Angel Howard Williams in Falfurrias with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. Service will conclude with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Falfurrias.
Arrangements are entrusted to Funeraria Del Angel Howard Williams.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019