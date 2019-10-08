Services
Funeraria Del Angel Howard-Williams
1208 South St Mary's
Falfurrias, TX 78355
(361) 325-2323
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Howard-Williams
1208 South St Mary's
Falfurrias, TX 78355
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Howard-Williams
1208 South St Mary's
Falfurrias, TX 78355
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Falfurrias, TX
More Obituaries for Jerry Schuetz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Lee Schuetz Sr.


1927 - 2019
Jerry Lee Schuetz Sr. Obituary
Jerry Lee Schuetz, Sr.

Falfurrias - Jerry Lee Schuetz Sr. was born in Falfurrias, Texas on January 22, 1927. He entered heaven on October 05, 2019.

Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Funeraria Del Angel Howard Williams in Falfurrias with visitation beginning at 4:00 p.m. Service will conclude with a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Falfurrias.

Please join us in honoring our loved one, Jerry Lee Schuetz, Sr., by visiting our memorial website at www.FunerariaDelAngelHWilliams.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
