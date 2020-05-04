Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
To be announced at a later date
Jerry Prall


1935 - 2020
Jerry Prall Obituary
Jerry Prall

Ingleside - Jerry L. Prall, 84, beloved Husband and Father, was called to his eternal resting place on April 24, 2020. He entered this world on August 11, 1935, in Red Oak, IA, born to Raymond and Inez Prall.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Prall, Wayne and Noreen Prall (Son/Daughter-in-Law), James Prall (Son), Carol and Mario Ibarra (Daughter/Son-in-law), Brian and Annette Prall, (Nephew/Niece), Anthony Ibarra (Grandson), Brooklyn Ibarra (Great Granddaughter), Dominic Ibarra (Great Grandson).

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jim Prall.

Jerry served in the Navy from 1954 - 1958 and served until 1962 in the Navy Reserves. He was an active and dedicated member of the Masonic Lodge and the VFW. He was a respected Construction Foreman (retired) and specialized in industrial insulation. Jerry was an accomplished motorcycle racer and enthusiast from a young age. He enjoyed auto racing, hunting & fishing. Jerry took great pride in his family and his friendships. He was always quick to make a joke and enjoyed making people smile. The glint in his eye showed you he cared.

Memorial services are to be determined in the future. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the "" in his name.

Condolences can be sent to: [email protected]

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Home

2003 W Wheeler Ave

Aransas Pass, Texas 78336

361-758-3221

www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from May 4 to May 6, 2020
