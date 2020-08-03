Jesse "Chuy" Alonzo



Jesse "Chuy" Alonzo has been called home by the Lord to his eternal rest on July 30, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born on October 9, 1957 in Reynosa, Mexico to Roberto G. Alonzo and Julieta A. Alonzo. He was a beloved husband, father, Pah Pah, Uncle, and friend to all who knew him. He was an avid golfer, bowler and hunter. Every year he looked forward to the opening day of dove season. He also loved to travel, gambling at casinos and his latest was cruising the high seas. He is survived by his parents Roberto and Julieta Alonzo, his brother Robert Alonzo from Tennessee and his wife Amelia "Mel" of 41 years of marriage. He is also survived by his children Rebecca and Richard Alonzo, and the loves of his life, his 2 grandchildren Andrew "Gordo" and Julia "Tick". He leaves behind his 3 brother in-laws, a sister in law, numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces and many friends who knew him. He may be gone but he will never be forgotten.



A Holy Rosary will be recited at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, followed by A Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic church, 2233 Waldron Rd.



In lieu of flowers the family request all donations be made to the Bereavement Committee at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic church.









