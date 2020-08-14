Jesse Anthony "Scooby" EscobedoCorpus Christi - Jesse Anthony "Scooby" Escobedo, age 68, passed away August 9, 2020. He was born on January 17, 1952 to Jesse B. and Herlinda Escobedo in Fremont, Ohio. He was raised in Toledo, Ohio and Corpus Christi, TX. He graduated from Jessup W. Scott High School in 1970.After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy. He served in Desert Storm in 1991. Jesse retired from the United States Navy Reserves in 1999. He was employed by Citgo Refinery and retired after 43 years of service. Jesse became the proud owner of the Blue Room in 2012.Jesse was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother and cousin. He was a member of the Corpus Christi Veterans Band, The Fleet Reserve and the Patriot Guard. He loved spending time with his family and friends and lived life to the fullest. Jesse will always be remembered for his love of laughter, playful sarcasm and his service in the community. He enjoyed playing the drums and pool.Jesse is preceded in death by his parents Jesse B. and Herlinda Escobedo; brothers Eli Escobedo and David Escobedo. Left to cherish his memories are his loving daughters Mona Escobedo and Angela (David) Escobedo-Zamora; granddaughter Gabriella Murphy; loving mother to his two daughters Evelia Escobedo; sister Esther (Jerry) Wiggins; brother Louie (Angie) Escobedo and Ira (Tori) Escobedo.A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are David Zamora, David Mireles, Patrick Montalvo Jr, John Lara, Pete Villanueva and Aaron Stone.