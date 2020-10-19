1/1
Jesse C. Armijo Jr.
Jesse C. Armijo, Jr.

Jesse C. Armijo, Jr., passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the age of 86. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Jesse was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. He will be deeply missed by all whom knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Antonia S. Armijo; son, Steven Armijo; and parents, Candelario Armijo and Vicenta Cantu.

Among those left to cherish his memory are his children, Sylvia Nuñez, Violanda Armijo, Daniel Armijo, Michael Armijo, and Gloria Armijo-Winslow; daughter-in-law, Tammy Armijo; 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren; and numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family.

The family will receive condolences on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Treviño Funeral Home, 3006 Niagara St. @ Port, from 9 AM to 12 PM; with a Holy Rosary and Funeral Liturgy to begin at 12 PM. A Funeral cortege will depart the funeral chapel at 1:30 PM to Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery for a Rite of Committal with Military Honors at 2 PM.

Face masks must be worn, and social distancing must be practiced while attending funeral services due to the current pandemic.

Written condolences for the family of Jesse Armijo, Jr. may be left at

www.trevinofuneralhome.net




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
