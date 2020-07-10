Jesse Campos Saldana was born July 3, 1936 in Corpus Christi, Texas.



On Tuesday July 7, 2020 at the age of 84 Jesse passed away peacefully in his home.



Jesse served in United States Air Force and was honorably discharged.



He worked for many years at CPL (now AEP) power and retired as a working foreman.



Jesse is survived by his loving wife of 61 years Austa Saldana, daughter Kim (Jacob) Garcia, grandchild fondly called Karcat by Jesse. He will be greatly missed by four sisters and one brother, Mary (Albert) Rivera, Ofelia (Herbert) Figueroa, Josie Ramirez, Sylvia (Joe) Lopez, and Brother Benito Saldana.



Jesse was preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Sara Saldana, Brothers, Lupe Saldana, Romeo Saldana, Ramiro Saldana, Manuel Saldana, son Darryl Saldana, grandson Trevor Garcia.



Jesse lived a life of a true sportsman. Fishing, hunting and golfing were a few of his passions. Jesse was also known to fight the one armed bandits in Las Vegas, which led to Jesse once winning a brand new car. Jesse loved music of different classic genres, cooking for friends and family, and spending a day on one of his favorite boats. Telling jokes, of which he had many, was also a favorite activity of Jesse's, and his sense of humor brought love and laughter to those around him. Jesse loved his family and friends, and many will join the Saldana's and their extended families in remembering Jesse warmly and fondly.



Services will be held at Guardian Funeral Home located at 5922 Crosstown Access Road Corpus Christi, Texas 78417, Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by burial services at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery 9974 I-37, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store