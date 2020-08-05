Jesse L. Covarrubiaz



Jesse L. Covarrubiaz of Ingleside, TX passed away peacefully on July 29, 2020 with his family by his side.



Jesse was born on December 25, 1929 to Daniel Covarrubiaz, and Liboria Leyba of Kingsville, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, Sean Elias Gayle.



He proudly served in the United States Army from 1946 to 1952.



Jesse married his loving wife of 68 years Maria Reyes Arredondo of Kingsville, TX on December 16, 1952.



As a very young boy he learned to work hard and take on whatever job. He worked for Missouri Pacific Railroad and for the King Ranch division of The Laureles, as a blacksmith and welder. Lastly working and retiring from Alcoa.



Jesse and Maria's immediate family consist of 7 children: Rosie Perkins, Miguel Covarrubiaz, Daniel Covarrubiaz, Rick Covarrubiaz (Lettie), Sandra Gayle (John), Lucy O'Bryant (Bryan) and Isaac Covarrubiaz (Mary Jane), 13 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Jesse enjoyed visiting with friends and family. He took delight in story-telling, listening to music, dancing, and taking cruises. But most of all, Jesse loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Jesse was a strong, proud and good man. He is loved and will be missed by many!



Due to the current health crisis impacting the country. A private family service will be held at Red Bluff Cemetery, Lolita Texas on August 8, 2020.









