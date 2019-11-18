Services
Jesse "Marvin" Nix Obituary
Jesse "Marvin" Nix, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2019 at the age of 83.

Marvin was born July 6, 1939 in Ricardo, TX to Jessie L. and Letta Mae Sharp Nix.

He graduated from H.M. King High School in 1955. He married the love of his life, Betty Joan Polk in December 1956.

He was employed for many years in the Auto Industry. He also spent many evenings and weekends umpiring softball.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joan Polk Nix; parents, Jessie L and Leta Mae Sharp Nix; brother and sister in law, Leon (Pat) Nix and brother, Ronnie J. Nix.

Marvin is survived by his daughters, Cindy Wray and Becky (David) Freeman; son, Stephen (Susan) Nix; sister, Fay (Larry) Patterson; brother, Dwayne (Sandy) Nix; grandchildren, Derek Wray, Nikki (Stephanie) Sutherland, Jenni (Sean) Cantu, Ryan (Jenny) Sutherland, Ashley Goeke, Josh Bethel, Shannon Nix, Tessa Nix, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside celebration of life will be celebrated on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Kings Crossing Church of Christ 5901 Yorktown Blvd Corpus Christi, TX 78414 in Marvins name.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2019
