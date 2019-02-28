|
Jesse William "Dub" Graham
Corpus Christi, TX
Jesse William (Dub) Graham, 78 passed away on February 18, 2019 in Harlingen, Tx. from complications of an earlier stroke.
Dub was born on January 20, 1941 in Mangham, Louisiana to John William & Elsie (Barfield) Graham. After graduating from Gilbert High School, he moved to Andrews, Tx. to begin a career in the oilfield. Here is where he met the love of his life, Gayle O'Dell and were married on January 20, 1962. They shared 56 years of marriage. Together they had 2 children, Monte Dale and Ka-Lynn Graham. They followed the oilfield around until settling in Corpus Christi in 1978.
He had a long and successful career and was well liked and respected in his field. He made many friends along the way and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Dub was preceded in death by his parents and lovely wife. Survivors include a son Monte (Audrey) and a daughter Ka-Lynn Graham, 2 sisters, 5 brothers, 6 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of traditional services, the family has decided on a celebration of Dub's life, as he would want it, Saturday, March 2, 2019 beginning at 2:00pm at the home of Monte and Audrey. Call 361-658-7633 for directions. Friends and family are all invited to join them in honoring the life of an excellent father, husband, brother and friend.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 28, 2019