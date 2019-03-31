|
|
Jessie Mae Brooks
Longview, TX
Services for Jessie Mae Brooks will be held, 2PM, Thursday, March 28, 2019, in the Chapel of Welch Funeral Home, with Bro. Craig Evers officiating. Visitation will be 6PM to 8PM, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the Library of Welch Funeral Home.
Jessie Mae Brooks dedicated wife, mother, "Maw Maw," and friend went home to meet the Lord on March 25, 2019.
She was born December 25, 1928, to the late Eula Inez and Edward Lee Green in Upshur County. Jessie Mae graduated from New Diana High School in 1946 and from Bish Mathis Institute of Business, BMI, in 1947. She was employed at H. S. Harrell Real Estate and Insurance from 1949-1952, and from Real Estate and Insurance from 1949-1952, and from 1966-1990, she was an office manager and bookkeeper for Booth Insurance Agency.
Jessie Mae married the Rev. Merrell L. Brooks on July 2, 1951 and served with her husband in the ministry for 54 years. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Russell Shipwash of Harleton; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Angela Brooks of Corpus Christi, two granddaughters, Kelley Shipwash of Longview and Jessica Johnson of Harleton; two great grandsons, Cameron and Kayden Johnson of Harleton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Merrell Lee Brooks, one sister, Bonnie Faye Bowdin, and one brother, Ira Lewis Green.
Jessie Mae and her husband established an endowed scholarship at East Texas Baptist University to help students with their education. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests that donations be made to the Merrell and Jessie Mae Brooks Scholarship Fund at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas; or to a .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 31, 2019