Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Corpus Christi
1222 Morgan Ave.
Corpus Christi, TX 78404
361-884-2411
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
5:00 PM
Rosary
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Interment
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Jesus Balboa Alvarez, Jr.

Corpus Christi - Jesus Balboa Alvarez Jr., 79, joined his Lord and Savior on June 22, 2019. He was born on October 18, 1939, in Corpus Christi, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents Jesus Alvarez Sr., Ignacia Alvarez, and brother Ernesto Alvarez. Jesus was a graduate from Roy Miller High School and attended Del Mar College. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, a retiree after 50 years of service as a letter carrier in the United States Postal Service and a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus #7038 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He loved to cook especially BBQing, having a cold one before he went sober, and loving his family. He never hesitated to cook food for people and would always offer to cater parties, get-togethers, or religious celebrations. Jesus was a loving husband, father, Tio, and friend. He always wanted to make sure everyone who was close to him was living a good life, and if they were down on their luck he would always try to help. He loved people and could talk to anyone and be their friend. He could bring a smile and a laugh to many with his jokes.

He leaves his wife Alicia Romero Alvarez of 53 years of marriage and his four children: Melissa Wilmot (Joe), Rene Alvarez (Eva), Daniel Alvarez (Mindy), and Manuel Alvarez; four siblings: Mary Alice Hernandez (Luis), Tony Alvarez (Esther), Lupe Arredondo (Ruben), and Johnny Alvarez, (Sylvia); 12 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank Pat White, New Life Church, Altus Hospice, Assist Home Health, and Visiting Physicians Associates for their wonderful care.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave., with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 710 S. 19th St. Interment will follow at 11:00 a.m., at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 9974 IH37 Access Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the at https://act.alz.org/site/donation or mail to 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 25, 2019
