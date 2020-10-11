1/1
Jesus David Soto
1958 - 2020
Jesus David Soto

Odem - Jesus David Soto,62, was born on April 26,1958 and passed away on October 8,

2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home.He was preceded in death by his

parents Paula and Jose Soto,brothers,Richard Soto,Jose Soto,Jr and Pedro

Rodriguez.Jesse was raised in Edroy,Texas and was a graduate of Odem High

School in 1976.He married the love of his life Mamie Ann Soto in 1978.They birth

three children,Orlando Soto of Odem,David ( Alma ) Soto of Houston and Jessica ( Marisol ) Soto of Odem.Jesse had six grandchildren,Andrew Michael

Soto,Ashton David Soto,Trenton Zane Garces,Vada Rose Soto,Mia Grace Soto,

and Davidson Orion Soto.Jesse loved his family,cooking and had humor every-

body loved.He was a big fan ot the Houston Astros and the Dallas Cowboys.

Jesse used his cooking and food to bring family and friends together.He had many friends and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.He also had

many brothers and sisters.He is survived by,Esperanza Benavidez,Lupe

Rodriguez,Ascencion Cordova ( Concha ),Nancy Samudio,Edelmira Rodriguez,

Marcelo Soto,Elvia Velandia,Erminia Zamora and Alvina Arriaga.Visitation will be

held on Monday,October 12,2020 from 1 PM to 9 PM with a holy rosary being

recited at 7 PM at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday,October 13,2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church

in Odem with Father Richard Gutierrez as celebrant ,Interment will follow in the Edroy Cemetery in Edroy.

Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc.

120 S.McCall

Sinton,Texas 78387

361-364-1311




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
OCT
12
Rosary
07:00 PM
Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
