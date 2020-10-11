Jesus David Soto



Odem - Jesus David Soto,62, was born on April 26,1958 and passed away on October 8,



2020 surrounded by his loving family at his home.He was preceded in death by his



parents Paula and Jose Soto,brothers,Richard Soto,Jose Soto,Jr and Pedro



Rodriguez.Jesse was raised in Edroy,Texas and was a graduate of Odem High



School in 1976.He married the love of his life Mamie Ann Soto in 1978.They birth



three children,Orlando Soto of Odem,David ( Alma ) Soto of Houston and Jessica ( Marisol ) Soto of Odem.Jesse had six grandchildren,Andrew Michael



Soto,Ashton David Soto,Trenton Zane Garces,Vada Rose Soto,Mia Grace Soto,



and Davidson Orion Soto.Jesse loved his family,cooking and had humor every-



body loved.He was a big fan ot the Houston Astros and the Dallas Cowboys.



Jesse used his cooking and food to bring family and friends together.He had many friends and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.He also had



many brothers and sisters.He is survived by,Esperanza Benavidez,Lupe



Rodriguez,Ascencion Cordova ( Concha ),Nancy Samudio,Edelmira Rodriguez,



Marcelo Soto,Elvia Velandia,Erminia Zamora and Alvina Arriaga.Visitation will be



held on Monday,October 12,2020 from 1 PM to 9 PM with a holy rosary being



recited at 7 PM at Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home.Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday,October 13,2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church



in Odem with Father Richard Gutierrez as celebrant ,Interment will follow in the Edroy Cemetery in Edroy.



Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc.



120 S.McCall



Sinton,Texas 78387



361-364-1311









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store