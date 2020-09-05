1/1
Jesus G. Gallardo Sr.
1932 - 2020
Jesus G. Gallardo, Sr.

Corpus Christi - Jesus G. Gallardo, Sr., age 88, passed away August 30, 2020. He was born April 30, 1932 to Gregorio and Consuelo Gallardo. Jesus was employed by American (Coca-Cola) Bottling Co. He enjoyed fishing with his family and BBQing for them. He will always be remembered for his quiet nature and devotion to family. Jesus was a loving husband and father.

Jesus is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Guadalupe R. Gallardo and his sister, Juanita Soto.

Jesus is survived by his children; Yolanda (Mando) Gonzalez, Consuelo (Mario) Sanchez, Jesus Gallardo, Jr. (Margie), Raul Gallardo, Yvonne (Trini) Perez, Delphine (Carlos) Garcia; 16 Grandchildren and 24 Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M., Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. With a rosary to be recited at 11:30 A.M and funeral service to follow at 12:00 Noon. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Acute Care Spohn Shoreline 3rd Floor for taking care of their Dad.

Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Raul Gallardo, Jr., Carlos Garcia, Jr., Daniel Garcia, Alex Perez, Trini Perez, III and Robert Gallardo.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
SEP
8
Rosary
11:30 AM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
SEP
8
Interment
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
361-885-0076
Memories & Condolences
September 5, 2020
I am glad we got to meet you and spend time with our mother and our Tio Jesus. Irma Garcia daughter of Juanita Sisto
IRMA Garcia
Family
