Jesus "Junie" Garza IIICorpus Christi - Jesus "Junie" Garza III, age 58, passed away on July 16, 2020. Jesse was born on February 12, 1962 to Jesus Garza Jr. and Aurora Banda Garza. He graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1980. Jesse was employed by Southern Career Institute and proudly worked as a Career Service Placement Coordinator. He very much enjoyed company-organized events that helped the community as well as his students. He also loved to be the Master of Ceremonies at many events. His charisma and special radio voice was the best in town. He will always be remembered for his beautiful devotion to his family and friends, his love of laughter, incredible sense of humor, willingness to always help everyone and his true love for God. Jesse was an amazingly loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and dearest friend to many.Jesse is preceded in death by his cousin, who was more like a brother, Michael Balarin.Jesse is survived by his parents, Jesus Garza Jr. and Aurora Banda Garza, sisters, Susana Garza, Nelda (Billy Jack) Hattendorf and nephew, Garrett Mitchell Hattendorf.Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, a prayer service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Due to COVID limitations, the services will be limited to 75 people. A live stream of the services will be available for friends and family to view from their home. Masks are required.Having the distinguished honor to serve, as pallbearers, are Nick Banda, George Banda, Roy Navarro, Ed Ulecia, Guy Davis and Sergio Jimenez.