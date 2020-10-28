Jesus "Jesse" GomezCorpus Christi - Jesus "Jesse" Gomez, age 78, passed away on October 27, 2020. He was born on September 11, 1942 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He graduated from Ben Bolt High School in 1961 and graduated from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, Texas, in 1965. He was married to Rose Gomez, for 54 years.Jesse was U.S. Customs Port Director in Corpus Christi, Texas, until his retirement in May of 2000. He will always be remembered for being a caring, patient, selfless, and loving husband, father and grandfather who was always there to help anyone in need. He was an excellent role model for his family. Always a devout Catholic, he was a parishioner and member of Corpus Christi Cathedral. He enjoyed playing softball with the City League and attending family gatherings. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Beatrice; his stepfather, Pablo Martinez; his sisters-in-law, Christy Garcia and Esther Oliver.He is survived by his wife, Rose; his sons, Rolando (Damelyn), Ronnie (April), Robert (Bri) Gomez; six grandchildren, Gabby, Javier, Jonathan, Joseph, Jacob, and Ulysses; his brothers, Pablo Martinez (Jana), Rick Martinez (Amber) and David Martinez; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers will be Ralph Oliver III, Ralph Oliver IV, Javier Gomez, Jacob Gomez, Joseph Gomez, and Steven Perez.A visitation will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Cathedral on 505 N. Upper Broadway. A recitation of the Holy Rosary is to take place that same day at 1:30 p.m. with a Funeral Mass to follow at 2:00 p.m. Interment at Seaside Memorial Park.