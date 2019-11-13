|
Jesus Humberto Galvan, Jr.
Corpus Christi - Jesus Humberto Galvan, Jr., age 82, passed away on November 11, 2019. He was born on April 7, 1937 to Jesus N. Galvan and Lilia Longoria in Mission, Texas where he was raised. He graduated from Mission High School in 1955 and attended college for Business Accounting. He served in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Morocco, Africa during the Cuban Missile Crisis where he was a Sergeant and X-Ray Technician. Jesus married the love of his life, Rebecca, on April 24, 1958. It was love at first sight.
Jesus retired from Small Business Administration, he was Self Employed as an Accountant, a Comedian, and Author of "The Way Back". Jesus was a loving Father, grandfather, great-grandfather, son, brother, uncle and cousin.
Jesus will always be remembered for his love of laughter, the love he had for his family and especially his wife Becky and his Mom and Dad. He loved to sing and dance "cheek to cheek". He had a big, generous, loving heart and a great love for God, country and life. Jesus was very passionate and never accepted no for an answer often saying, "If there is a will, there is a way." He never said no to a "good deal". If you asked him how he was doing, no matter what he was going through, he would say, "Oh pretty good, pretty good."
Jesus is preceded in death by his parents: Jesus Natividad and Lilia Galvan; sister: Irma Montemayor; aunt: Beatriz Flores Longoria; uncle: Sixto Longoria and Lucas Longoria. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife: Rebecca Duarte Galvan; sister: Aida Galvan; children: Ricardo Rene Galvan, Sr. (Norma C.), Roberto Eugenio Galvan (Rachel), Norma Elsa Galvan-Gavlik (Mark) and Raynaldo David Galvan (Cindy); grandchildren: Ricardo Rene Galvan II, Alexandria Renee Galvan, Hilario "Larry" Mendoza, Roberto Galvan, Jr., William Joseph "Joey" Galvan (Jennifer), Julia Galvan, Anthony Gavlik (Melanie), Jeffrey Gavlik (Sara), Miranda J. Galvan (Jorge), Ian R. Jesse Galvan and Melissa Rae Galvan and 16 great-grandchildren. Lovingly called Uncle Bebe and Uncle Chuy by niece, Norma Garcia (Victor) and numerous other nieces and nephews; cousins: Leo Longoria (Mary) and Thelma Salinas (Hector) and many other cousins.
A Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Thanks to his Nurse Melissa and Connie Sue from Transitional Hospice for their Loving care of Jesus, and a special thanks to Father Bob Dunn for his Love, support and spiritual guidance.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019