Jesus Manuel Rosales
Corpus Christi - Jesus Manuel Rosales, 87, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 with his son and daughter by his side. Manuel was born in Campbellton, TX on October 25, 1932 to Jesus and Tomasa Rosales. He was a man who loved life and cherished his friends and relatives, keeping in contact with many of them over the years. Most of all he was a man of faith, a great father, grandfather, brother, uncle, teacher, and a very loving husband.
Manuel graduated from H.M. King High School in Kingsville and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1952. His four years in the service had a profound impact on his life, giving him opportunities and experiences beyond his expectations. He had many great memories of his time in the service often telling his children and grandchildren stories of his days in the Air Force. After his Honorable Discharge, he enrolled at Texas A & I University and earned his Bachelor of Science in 1959.
Upon graduation from college, he began his career as a teacher in Alice, TX. In 1961 he married his college sweetheart and loving wife of 54 years Sylvia Mendez. They continued to teach in Alice and then moved to Corpus Christi in 1965. He taught 6th grade at Crossley Elementary, Los Encinos Elementary and for many years at Sanders Elementary in the Corpus Christi Independent School District. He ended his career at Tom Browne Middle School, retiring in 1990. He truly enjoyed teaching and had a positive impact on many students who to this day fondly recall being in his classes. He coached at Central Park Little League and was an announcer at many of the games often making the crowd laugh with his jokes and sense of humor.
Manuel was a man of faith and was a parishioner at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. He was a Charter Member of the Knights of Columbus at Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, serving the parish in its early years. He taught CCD classes and served as an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion at the parish and nursing homes.
Manuel is survived by his daughter, Lia Rosales of Corpus Christi; son, Manny Rosales; daughter-in-law, Laura and three grandchildren, Daniel, Jason, and Katelyn from Centennial, Colorado; brother, Dr. Raul Rosales; many nephews and nieces and his dear compadres Leon and Dalinda Avelar and Mrs. Blanca Salazar.
A special thank you to his daily caregivers and the many friends who have supported Manuel over the years.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020