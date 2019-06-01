|
|
Jesus Moscorro Yanez
Corpus Christi - Jesus Moscorro Yanez, age 94, left to be with our Lord, Jesus Christi on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Jesus was born on May 23, 1925 in Houston, Texas to Jesusa and Baltizar Yanez. He served in the U.S. Army. Jesus was employed by Coastal Iron Works. He was a parishioner at Holy Family Catholic Church. He enjoyed watching wrestling, baseball, the Dodgers and Angel's teams, and football, the 49ers. Jesus will always be remembered for his love of laughter, loving kindness and generosity. Daddy enjoyed to travel, going to California and to the casinos in Las Vegas. Daddy was a joker, always joking with his grandchildren. Jesus was a loving father, grandpa and was s a devoted husband. He will be dearly missed. Daddy loved all his children and grandchildren unconditionally. He was always there for his children in all areas. Daddy you waited 11 long years to see Mommy, Manito and Ricky and now you are rejoicing with them in Heaven. Daddy, you left many wonderful memories that we will forever cherish. Forever you will always be in our hearts. We Love you dearly. He is preceded in death by his wife, Maria M. Yanez, parents, Baltizar & Jesusa Yanez, his sons, Jesus Yanez Jr. U.S.M.C., Ricardo M. Yanez, sister Celia Yanez and brother Manuel Yanez.
He is survived by his 5 children, Hector M. Yanez, Sylvia Hernandez (Amado), Yolanda Rodriguez (Jose), Rosalinda Mancillas (Arturo), Esmeralda Cardenas (Juan); 19 grandchildren, 57 great grandchildren and 30 great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at Holy
Family Catholic Church.
Interment will follow to Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 1, 2019