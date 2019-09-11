|
|
Jesus "Jesse" Reyes Cruz
Alice - Jesus "Jesse" Reyes Cruz, 72, passed away September 8, 2019. He was born in Alice, Texas to Maria Berta Saenz Cruz and Reyes T. Cruz. Jesse Cruz was the former owner of Cruz Drywall & Painting, Inc. Jesse was known by people of his community as the Vice-President of South Texas Ghost Riders. Jesse had the love for speed, NHRA Drag Races, WWE (wrestling) and was no stranger to a KISS concert. Let not forget his love for the Cowboys whom he was an avid fan.
The joy of his life was his six sons, grandchildren and his lovely wife, Noemi. He never forgot to give thanks for all the blessings God bestowed on him throughout his life. He lived an adventurous life from his love of motorcycles to his love of his church. Jesse was a long active member of Our Lady of Guadalupe where he rejoiced and had peace in his heart.
Jesse was preceded in death by his first wife, Criselda Cruz; siblings, Ella, Elva, Edna, Eva, Elida and Jose Roberto Cruz.
Survivors include his wife, Noemi H. Cruz of Alice, Texas; sons, Reyes Cruz (Carlos Hamilton) of Alice, Texas, Adan Cruz (Linda Martinez) of Alice, Edward Cruz of Corpus Christi, Marcus (Celeste) Cruz of Alice, Christopher (Annette) Cruz of Corpus Christi, Armando Santana (Rosemary) Cruz of Corpus Christi and David E. (Tabitha) Rodriguez also of Corpus Christi, Texas. Other survivors include 13 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 5 pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary being recited at 7 pm. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10 am. Burial will follow at New Collins Cemetery.
Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to Rosas Funeral Home.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 11, 2019