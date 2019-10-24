|
|
Jewelean Roy
Jewelean Roy passed away October 20, 2019.
Quiet Time will be on Friday, October 25, 2019 at Eternal Rest-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas from 6 O'Clock til 8 O'Clock in the evening.
We will pause to remember her life and love on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 1 O'Clock at Brooks AME Worship Center-2101 North Port Avenue-Corpus Christi, Texas.
You may call the funeral home at (361)806-9096 or visit our website at theplacetorememberlife.com for a full obituary and to send flowers.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019