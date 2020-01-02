|
|
Jim Dale Hull
Corpus Christi - Jim Dale Hull passed away at the age of 66 on December 16, 2019.
Jim left his loving wife: Sandra Hull; his five children: Dennis Maine, Rebecca Atkinson, Lesa and Kenwood Bass, Kara and Robert Riojas and Matt and Ashley Powell, his 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is preceded in death by his father, Glynn Hull; brother, Les Hull; sister, Sheryl Hull and his youngest son, Wesley Varney.
Jim will be remembered, missed and loved by all.
An Inurnment will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Seaside Memorial Park. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020