Houston - Jimi Su Berry Cline passed away in Houston, Texas on Friday, September 18th. "Su", not Sue, enjoyed an adventurous life that began on May 24, 1935 in Oklahoma after the Depression, moving to Corpus Christi with her beloved father, Doyle Berry and mother Dorothy as they followed jobs in the Navy. Shortly after graduation from high school at Corpus Christi's Ray High School, Su married Ben Cline and their adventure began with the birth of two sons, Bill and Michael - while Ben was finishing his coursework in Petroleum Engineering and she in Education. A job offer by Texaco took her and her young sons and husband to Venezuela. Another move in the oil and gas industry, assisted by her help in building her husband's consultancy, placed the family in England. Su loved England, especially the pubs and antique shopping. Most of all, she was a cheerleader for her sons. When they took up rugby, she decided to go and film every game (home and away). While small of stature, she was an outsized personality and vocal presence on the sidelines. She never seemed to miss a school event and was a constant presence in their lives growing up.
After moving back to the US, Su resided in Canyon Lake and undertook additional studies to get a Master's Degree in Education. She graduated from Texas State with a perfect 4.0 and went on to teach in Victoria, Randolph Air Force Base High School and Flour Bluff where she finished her career as a High School Principal.
Su had a love for travel and learning. She enjoyed travelling with her granddaughter Ashley to visit the pyramids in Egypt. She saw the penguins after taking a flight to the Antarctic, she loved seeing ancient civilizations such as Easter Island and Machu Picchu, and enjoyed a cruise around the Galapagos Islands. She toasted a champagne glass at sunset at Uluru in Australia and dined on gourmet meals on a transatlantic cruise. Her love of travel and foreign environs was infectious.
Most of all, Su loved her dogs. A great lover of many dogs, she had special affection for Yorkshire Terriers, but most recently "Joey".
Su leaves behind her sons Bill Cline, (Debra), Michael Cline (Donna) and grandchildren- Ashley Dion (Justin), Jordan Cline, Billy Cline and Alexandra Cline. Su will be cremated in Houston and a service of remembrance will be held by the scattering of ashes in the Corpus Christi Bay and burial near her parents at Seaside Memorial at a date to be determined.
