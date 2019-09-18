|
Deacon Jimmie L. Armstead
Corpus Christi - Deacon Jimmie L. Armstead, 87, of Corpus Christi, Texas; stepped out of time and in to Eternity on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Family will be receiving friends on Friday, September 20, 2019; from 5-8PM at Friendship Baptist Church-4726 Friendship Drive-Corpus Christi, Texas.
A Service Remembering Deacon Armstead will be on Saturday, September 21, 2019; at 11AM at Friendship Baptist Church.
Burial with full military honors will be on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11AM at The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery-9974 IH 37 Access Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78410.
Flowers may be sent to Eternal Rest-2810 Buffalo Street-Corpus Christi, Texas78408 or you may call the funeral home at (361)806-9096.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 18, 2019