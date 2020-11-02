Jimmie LaVerne SilkwoodCorpus Christi - Jimmie "LaVerne" Silkwood, 86, of Corpus Christi, Texas, passed away October 29, 2020. She was born in Kosse, Texas on May 22, 1934. LaVerne graduated from Banquet High School and received her LVN License from Del Mar College. She was married to the love of her life, Bobby Silkwood, on October 21, 1953. LaVerne worked hard in her Nursing career and retired from her career in 2003. LaVerne was a member of the Lexington Avenue Baptist Church. She had a passion for Birds and was a member of the Coastal Bend Companion Bird Club. LaVerne is preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ethel Scogin; her sister, Bobbie (Jerry) Mikulec; and her beloved husband, Bobby Silkwood. LaVerne leaves her loving memories to her children, Daniel (Mary) Silkwood, Brian (Karen) Silkwood, and Bonnie Tholen; her 9 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; her sister, Jeanette (Bob) Briscoe; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer's Texas non-profit organization. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Memory Gardens Funeral Home and are private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.