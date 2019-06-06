Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
(361) 994-6551
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home
5921 Yorktown Blvd.
Corpus Christi, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home
5921 Yorktown Blvd.
Corpus Christi, TX
Jimmie Lee "Van" Vanzant Obituary
Jimmie Lee "Van" Vanzant

Corpus Christi - Jimmie Lee "Van" Vanzant, age 82, was called to be in heaven with his two sons, Joey Thomas and Jerrel Lee, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Van was born in Wewoka, Oklahoma on August 15, 1936 to Cozzy and Opal (Degges) Vanzant. Van is survived by his cherished and beloved wife of 65 years, Jimmie Lou Vanzant; grandson Joey Thomas, Jr., his wife Jennifer, and their children, J.T., Joslynn, and Jaxon; his granddaughter Jenna Lee and her husband Carson Underwood; Van's sister Cozine Howell, and loved ones Jerry and Sue Fondren, Etola Reynolds, Anne Keesee, Gayla Nuss, Cherie Chandler, Brenda Howard and many others. Van was the sole owner of Van's Sales & Service Auto for over 55 years and a faithful member of Second Baptist Church. Due to his humble and generous nature, Van was endearingly loved and respected by many, and truly never knew a stranger.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd. with Pastor Dana Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery, 8200 Old Brownsville Rd.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to M.D. Anderson Hospital in Houston, Texas or Second Baptist Church in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 6, 2019
