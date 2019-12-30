|
Jimmy C. Hull Sr.
Corpus Christi - Jimmy C. Hull Sr. passed away on December 27, 2019 at the age of 85. He was born to John Leslie and Bessie Lou Hull in Edinburg, Texas in Hidalgo County on September 27, 1934.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, David Hull and Bill Hull. He is survived by his wife, Nora Dee Hull; two sons, Jimmy C. Hull Jr. and Mitchell Lee Hull; three grandchildren, Shana Hull, Brandon Hull and Stevie Burleson; six great grandchildren, Christian Earp, Ari Quillin, Serenity Armstrong, Finnley Hull, Shea Burleson Jr and Charlie Mae Burleson. He also leaves behind his sister, Wanda Hammock; brother, John Hull and numerous nieces and nephews.
In high school Jimmy ran track and was Miller High School's Region 7 Pole Vault Champion with an 11 foot 10 inch vault. He graduated from Southwestern University Georgetown Texas. After more than 35 years he retired from Citgo Refinery. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, playing country western music, fishing, camping and traveling to Alaska.
Family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Seaside Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020