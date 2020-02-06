|
Jimmy Dale Young
Lewisville - Jimmy Dale Young, age 79, of Lewisville, Texas, passed away Monday February 3, 2020.
He was born in Lake Village, Arkansas on June 20, 1940, to the late Chester Wallace and Johnnie Kathleen Keener Young. He married Shirley McRae Young, the love of his life, November 4, 1960, and she preceded him in death on January 6, 2017. Jimmy was in the Army from 1960 through 1964, during which he acquired several certifications, attained the rank of SP5 and became an RTS instructor. Afterwards, he owned, together with Shirley, Ace Pest Control in Corpus Christi, TX.
He is survived by his daughters, Sheryl Knippa of Irving, TX and Kathryn Homeyer of Double Oak, TX, sons-in-law, Raymond Knippa of Irving, TX and Bud Homeyer of Double Oak, TX, and grandchildren, Kelsey Knippa and Trieu Le of Carrollton, TX and Ryan Homeyer of Double Oak, TX. He is also survived by his brother Joe Young and spouse Louise of Arkansas.
Jimmy loved spending time with his family and enjoyed being a part of his grandkids lives, so much so, they sold their business in 2005 and moved north to be close by. Jimmy and Shirley shared an interest in watching sports, in particular the Dallas Mavericks basketball games, and the Dallas Cowboys football games, which he and Shirley had done together since moving to Texas in the 1960's. He lived in St. Louis when young and always kept up with his St. Louis Cardinals as well. After moving to North Texas, they also enjoyed making periodic trips to nearby casinos. He has missed sharing these things with Shirley.
Having previously survived prostate cancer and then bladder cancer twice, we discovered in July 2019 that his bladder cancer had returned and was incurable this time. We will miss him greatly but will find comfort knowing that he has joined Mom/Granny and will now be pain free and happier again.
Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home, 740 S. Edmonds Lane, Lewisville, TX, 75067 will handle details for Jimmy Young's graveside service at the DFW National Cemetery, 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75211, scheduled for Wednesday February 12th at 1:00 PM.
If you would like to send flowers, please direct them to the funeral home above, or instead you may make donations in his memory to the .
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020