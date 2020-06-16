Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jimmy's life story with friends and family

Jimmy M. Jones



Passed away on 06/11/2020. He was 58 years of age, from Corpus Christi, TX.



Visitation will be on Friday 06/19/2020 from 10-11:00 A.m. Rising Star Baptist Church 3502 Holly R.D Funeral Services start @ 11:00 A.M. Burial To follow@ Memory Gardens









