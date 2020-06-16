Jimmy M. Jones
Jimmy M. Jones

Passed away on 06/11/2020. He was 58 years of age, from Corpus Christi, TX.

Visitation will be on Friday 06/19/2020 from 10-11:00 A.m. Rising Star Baptist Church 3502 Holly R.D Funeral Services start @ 11:00 A.M. Burial To follow@ Memory Gardens




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Rising Star Baptist Church
JUN
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rising Star Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Unity Chapel Funeral Home
1207 Sam Rankin St
Corpus Christi, TX 78401
(361) 882-6425
