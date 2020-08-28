Jimmy N. Wright
Jimmy N. Wright went home to the Lord on August 25, 2020 at the age of 70. He was born May 20, 1950 in Kingsville, TX to Neil and Ruby Wright.
He graduated from Agua Dulce High School in 1968 and continued his education in College Station, TX at his beloved Texas A & M University. He graduated in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.
Upon graduation, he was employed by the former Federal Intermediate Credit Bank, now known as the Farm Credit Bank of Texas. He worked for several farm credit institutions before settling back in his home County with Texas Ag Finance in 1979. His 35 year career included Loan Officer, Senior Loan Officer, Branch Manager and Chief Credit Officer, before becoming President and CEO in 1986. He held this position until retiring in December 2012. In 2008, Jimmy was added to the Tyrus R. Timm Honor Registry of Former Students in Agricultural Economics. This award was recognition and honor for his leadership and significant contributions to agriculture and business.
Jimmy served on committees for the State Bar of Texas, Nueces County Extension Advisory Board, a member of the Independent Cattlemen's Association and the Texas and Southwest Cattle Raisers Associations. He also served on the Finance Committee at First Baptist Church Fredericksburg.
Jimmy loved the Lord with all of his heart, soul and mind. This was made evident in all aspects of his life. He would tell you some of his greatest successes in life were because of the grace of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. A quote written in the cover of his Bible says, "If I never had a problem, how would I know my God could solve it?"
Jimmy also had a love for ranching, hunting, fishing, and spur collecting. But his greatest love was Aggie Football. He enjoyed his membership in the prestigious "Friday Morning Do Nothing Club" that met for breakfast weekly. According to Jimmy, they solved the world's problems, but nobody ever asked for their solutions!
He was generally a quiet man. He would sit, listen and take it all in, but he could tell some great stories. His wife said she had heard them all many times, and most of the time they had different outcomes: the fish seemed to get bigger, the snake got longer, and the shot was further and further. In his spur collecting, he would haggle all day to get the price he wanted. His wife once read an entire novel while waiting on him to "broker a deal" on a pair of spurs he desperately "needed." He had climbed under houses, old barns, and through tool sheds looking for spurs.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, Johnny Wright.
He leaves behind his wife, Jana of 24 years, three daughters, Farrah Wright (Gene Adams) of San Antonio, Neely Roller (Tim) of Corpus Christi, and Tiffany Radcliffe (Rhett)also of Corpus Christi, and one son, Brady Hammack of Austin. Six grandchildren, Kameron Christian, Aubree Roller, Kelsey Lopez, Ashtin Roller, Presley Carey, and Maddison Lopez. He is also survived by his best girl, his Boxer, Abby Lou.
A Memorial celebrating his life will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church in Fredericksburg, Texas. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to First Baptist Church 1407 E. Main St., Fredericksburg, Texas 78624.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com
Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home