|
|
Jimmy Oscar Wilson
Woodsboro - Jimmy Oscar Wilson, 75, passed away June 3, 2019. He was born January 19, 1944 to the late Junis Willard and Frieda David Wilson. Jimmy is preceded in death by his parents, sister Nancy Weir and son Johnny Wade Wilson. He is survived by his Wife Catherine Wilson of Woodsboro; sons Jimmie, Jr. (Frances) Wilson of Corpus Christi, Calvin (Rachel) Wilson of Woodsboro; daughters Joyce (Gary) Freaiser of Portland, Christi (Rogelio) Patino of Woodsboro and Buffy (Donny) Anderson of Woodsboro; brothers Jack Allen Wilson of Austin, Patrick David Wilson of Tennessee; sister Mary Alice Taylor of Corpus Christi; 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be his grandson. Visitation will be Friday, June 7, 2019 Moore Funeral Home Chapel from 6:00 p.m. -8:00 p.m. Services will be Saturday, June 8, 2019 Moore Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 a.m. Burial to follow at LaRosa Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 6, 2019