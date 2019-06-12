|
|
Jo Ann Alaniz Rayburn
San Diego - Jo Ann Alaniz Rayburn passed away on Thursday, June 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nago Alaniz and Elvira Alaniz of San Diego, Texas, and her half-brother, Nago Alaniz Jr of Houston, Texas. Jo Ann was born in Alice, Texas, on October 2, 1962 and was raised in San Diego, Texas. She graduated from Texas A&M-Kingsville and held a successful career working in safety for the oilfield industry.
She leaves behind her husband, James Rayburn of Corpus Christi; three daughters, Lawson Picasso (Larry) of San Antonio; Ally Guerra and Jamie Rayburn of Corpus Christi; three grandchildren, Luke, Amelia, and Hunter; four siblings, Betty Jo Alaniz of San Diego; Debra & Louie Martinez of El Paso; Joe Tobin and Cindi Alaniz. And numerous nieces and nephews she was extremely proud of.
Jo Ann was born with a congenital heart defect and would undergo many surgeries over her lifetime. She would become an instrument of God's work through her music and her testimony. Her faith in Him was always greater than her fears and anxieties and she would go on to be many people's prayer warrior.
Before gravity set in, Jo Ann stood at 5ft flat. But her presence, laugh, gritos, and spirit is what gave her that extra height. She was a spirit of courage, strength, perseverance, a spiritual warrior always wearing the Armor of God, an unconditional mother, a selfless friend to all, and an example of faith and God's grace.
We know that she is finally home and free of the chains she wore on earth.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm. to 9:00 pm. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Garza Funeral Home in San Diego, Texas with a Prayer Service to be held at 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Garza Funeral Home Chapel in San Diego, Texas. Interment will follow at the Santo Nino Cemetery in Rios, Texas..
In lieu of flowers, the family ask that donation be made to The Children's Heart Foundation in Memory of Jo Ann Rayburn; The Children's Heart Foundation, P.O. Box 244, Lincolnshire, IL 60069 or online at http://weblink.donorperfect.com/InMemoryOfJoAnnAlanizRayburn
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 12, 2019